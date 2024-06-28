Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,775,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.4% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

QQQE opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

