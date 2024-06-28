DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.05

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.25. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 67,356 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
