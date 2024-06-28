DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.05

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.25. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 67,356 shares trading hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,625 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

