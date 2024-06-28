Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $478.03

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.03 ($6.06) and traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.09). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 480 ($6.09), with a volume of 4,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 510.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.13 million, a PE ratio of 12,000.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.