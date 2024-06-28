Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $2.72 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

