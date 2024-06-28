Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edenred Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $21.90 on Friday. Edenred has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Edenred Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5924 per share. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

