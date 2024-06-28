Edward Screven Sells 37,221 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $5,218,011.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Screven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 175.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

