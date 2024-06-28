Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $330,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85.

On Thursday, April 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.94.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.