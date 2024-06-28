Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $909.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $735.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $863.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $909.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.