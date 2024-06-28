EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

