Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,295,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $202,680.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,194,633.36.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $23.45 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

