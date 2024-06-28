Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

EBF opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $571.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.43. Ennis has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 10.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 104.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 236.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

