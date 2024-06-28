Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 266,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

