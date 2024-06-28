Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.