ERn Financial LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

