ERn Financial LLC Acquires 682 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,718,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,983,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $187,356.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $46.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

