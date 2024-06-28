ERn Financial LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

