ERn Financial LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

