ERn Financial LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.