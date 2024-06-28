ERn Financial LLC Sells 55 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.63 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

