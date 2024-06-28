ERn Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

