Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

EVGN stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

