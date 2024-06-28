Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Performance
EVGN stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.