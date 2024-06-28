Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

