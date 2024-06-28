Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

