Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
Shares of CPPKF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
About Faraday Copper
