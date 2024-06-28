Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.41

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The business had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$207,029.47. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

