Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.41

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.
The firm has a market cap of C$225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.80 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The business had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
