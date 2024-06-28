Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
