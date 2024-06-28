Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

