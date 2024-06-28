Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,104.27

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,104.27 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,127.80 ($14.31). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($13.78), with a volume of 202,375 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.22) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.30) price objective on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
