Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as high as C$5.68. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$134.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3500993 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Firan Technology Group

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,610.00. In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.97 per share, with a total value of C$64,610.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $138,380. 34.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

