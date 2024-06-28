First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.55. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm has a market cap of C$16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

