First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.51 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
