First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.51 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a P/E ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.