First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IFV stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.