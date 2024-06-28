First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYLS stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
