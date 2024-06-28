First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:FJP)

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3729 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FJP stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $197.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

