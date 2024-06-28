First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $124.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
