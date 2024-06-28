First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $91.36 and a one year high of $124.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.