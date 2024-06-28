First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on June 28th

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3297 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
