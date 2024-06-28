First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on June 28th

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3297 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

