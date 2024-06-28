First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 1,535.3% in June

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 1,535.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.