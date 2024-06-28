First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 142,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 85,473 shares.The stock last traded at $116.20 and had previously closed at $117.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.6379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

