First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
