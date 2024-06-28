First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

