First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Announces $0.07 Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ FYC opened at $65.64 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

