First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSCS opened at $31.94 on Friday. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.17.
