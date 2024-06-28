First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4464 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.