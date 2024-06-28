First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4464 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

