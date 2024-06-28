Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.67.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
