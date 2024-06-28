Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on July 3rd

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3067 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASET stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.