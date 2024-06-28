Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,761 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

