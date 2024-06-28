Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 10,341,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 50,847,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

