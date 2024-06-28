Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foresight Group (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.61) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.10) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Foresight Group Price Performance

Foresight Group Company Profile

Shares of FSG opened at GBX 469 ($5.95) on Friday. Foresight Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 441.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

