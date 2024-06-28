FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,468,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.20% of FormFactor worth $394,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

