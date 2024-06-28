Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.
FTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Fortrea
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Fortrea
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,568,000.
Fortrea Stock Up 0.9 %
Fortrea stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
About Fortrea
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortrea
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.