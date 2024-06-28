Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.34% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curis

About Curis

(Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.