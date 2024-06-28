Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases New Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.34% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Curis Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
