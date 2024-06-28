FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
FuelCell Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
FCEL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
