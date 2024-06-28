FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FCEL opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after buying an additional 2,873,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,579,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,397 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,576,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,826 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 574,042 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

