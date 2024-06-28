Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Fujitsu
