Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.